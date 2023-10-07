Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office; here's how

There's great excited for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo that also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Next big release

Given that box office game is pretty interesting these days, all eyes are the next big release - Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Leo trailer

The release of the trailer that sees Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce avatar has already piqued the excitement.

Leo release date

The movie is going to release on October 19 and there's buzz around the advance booking.

Leo advance booking in UK

As per reports, the advance booking of Leo began more than a month ago in the United Kingdom.

Leo beats Jawan?

As per a report in TOI, Leo has surpassed Jawan's day 1 advance booking numbers already in UK.

Jawan day 1 advance booking

The report says that Jawan minted 307000 pounds in advance booking.

Leo advance booking

Leo is said to have made 320480 pounds already in the UK with advance booking.

Pathaan advance box office

The opening day advance booking of Pathaan was 319000 pounds. Leo has surpassed these numbers too.

Jawan global collection

Jawan has turned out to be the biggest box office success of the year 2023. Across the globe it has performed fabulously.

Jawan worldwide

The movie has made Rs 1103 crores approximately with worldwide business.

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still running in the theatres and is unstoppable.

Record to be broken?

Will Leo be able to break Jawan's record? Let's wait and watch.

