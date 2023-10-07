Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office; here's how

There's great excited for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo that also stars Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Given that box office game is pretty interesting these days, all eyes are the next big release - Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The release of the trailer that sees Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce avatar has already piqued the excitement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is going to release on October 19 and there's buzz around the advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, the advance booking of Leo began more than a month ago in the United Kingdom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in TOI, Leo has surpassed Jawan's day 1 advance booking numbers already in UK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report says that Jawan minted 307000 pounds in advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo is said to have made 320480 pounds already in the UK with advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The opening day advance booking of Pathaan was 319000 pounds. Leo has surpassed these numbers too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has turned out to be the biggest box office success of the year 2023. Across the globe it has performed fabulously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has made Rs 1103 crores approximately with worldwide business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still running in the theatres and is unstoppable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Leo be able to break Jawan's record? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!