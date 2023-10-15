Leo, Tejas and more: Top new movies releasing this week on OTT and in theatres

Here's a list of new releases of the week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is going to release on October 19. The advance bookings suggest that the film will take a bumper opening at the box office.
Telugu action drama Bhagavanth Kesari is releasing on October 19 along with Leo. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Starring Kangana Ranaut as a fearless Indian air force officer, the film will hit the theatres on October 20. There are high hopes from this film.
Along with Tejas, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's action thriller Ganpath will also make it to the screens.
The film starring Ravi Teja is releasing on October 20. The high on action drama will also star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.
Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl Puri, Meezaan Jaffri starrer Yaariyan 2 will release on October 20 in theatres.
Karan Hariharan and Abhishek Duhan starrer Pyaar Hai Toh Hai releases on October 20. It is a romantic drama.
Hollywood film starring legendary Leonardo DiCaprio hits the theatres on October 20. It is a period drama.
Starring Shiva Rajkumar, Anupam Kher and more, the Kannada film releases on October 19.
Egyptian film Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon releases on Netflix this week.
Not a film but a web series that is a must watch is Kaala Paani. It release on Netflix on October 18.
Movie Mark Antony release on Amazon Prime Video on October 13. It is a fun watch.
