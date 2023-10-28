Leo, Tejas, Ganapath box office collection latest update

Take a look at the box office collection of latest release movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Box office report

In October 2023, three big banner films released in theaters. Let’s take a look at their box office collection.



Movies released in October

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut headlined Tejas released on big screens.



Unprecedented box office collection

The box office collection of these three films has been unprecedented.



Leo box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer has collected Rs 7 crore on day 9 making it a tidal of Rs 271.25 crore nett in India.



Highest grossing film

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial crossed Rs 500 crore gross worldwide and became Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film.



Ganapath box office collection

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's starrer collection throughout was too low than expected.



Ganapath box office collection day 9

The film struggled to earn Rs 0.25 crore on day 8 making it a total of Rs 12.05 crore nett in India.



Ganapath global box office collection

At the worldwide box office, the dystopian film has collected Rs 16.2 crore.



Tejas

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas was released on 27th October and failed to take off with flying numbers.



Tejas box office collection day 1

The biographical movie barely collected Rs 1.25 crore on the release day.



