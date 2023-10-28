Leo, Tejas, Ganapath box office collection latest update

Take a look at the box office collection of latest release movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
In October 2023, three big banner films released in theaters. Let's take a look at their box office collection.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut headlined Tejas released on big screens.
The box office collection of these three films has been unprecedented.
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer has collected Rs 7 crore on day 9 making it a tidal of Rs 271.25 crore nett in India.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial crossed Rs 500 crore gross worldwide and became Thalapathy Vijay's highest-grossing film.
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's starrer collection throughout was too low than expected.
The film struggled to earn Rs 0.25 crore on day 8 making it a total of Rs 12.05 crore nett in India.
At the worldwide box office, the dystopian film has collected Rs 16.2 crore.
Kangana Ranaut's Tejas was released on 27th October and failed to take off with flying numbers.
The biographical movie barely collected Rs 1.25 crore on the release day.
