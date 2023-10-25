Leo: Thalapathy Vijay breaks Kamal Haasan's Vikram record in Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films

Leo ranks 4th highest-grossing Tamil film within 6 days of box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Leo becomes the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film from Tamil cinema surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo continues its dream run collecting Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office and achieved this record with 6 days of theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 1st position in highest grossing Tamil movies is taken by Rajinikanth’s 2.0 with Rs 660 crore worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2nd place is also dominated by Rajinikanth for his latest released Jailer which earned Rs 604.4 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan is in third rank with a collection of Rs 496.2 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Leo has minted Rs 450 crore and counting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has slid down to 5th position with a collection of Rs 415 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan II made a business of Rs 343.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigil also starring Thalapathy Vijay collected Rs 300.8 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Kabali is in 8th position with a collection of Rs 294.2 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Thalapathy Vijay starrer film in the list is Varisu ranking 9th with a collection of Rs 292.8 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Enthiran is in 10th place with a collection of Rs 290.9 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
