Leo: Thalapathy Vijay breaks Kamal Haasan's Vikram record in Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films

Leo ranks 4th highest-grossing Tamil film within 6 days of box office collection.

Oct 25, 2023

Highest-grossing Tamil film

Leo becomes the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film from Tamil cinema surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Leo box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo continues its dream run collecting Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office and achieved this record with 6 days of theatrical run.

2.0

The 1st position in highest grossing Tamil movies is taken by Rajinikanth’s 2.0 with Rs 660 crore worldwide collection.

Jailer

2nd place is also dominated by Rajinikanth for his latest released Jailer which earned Rs 604.4 crore globally.

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is in third rank with a collection of Rs 496.2 crore globally.

Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Leo has minted Rs 450 crore and counting.

Vikram

Vikram also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has slid down to 5th position with a collection of Rs 415 crore globally.

Ponniyin Selvan II

Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan II made a business of Rs 343.5 crore.

Bigil

Bigil also starring Thalapathy Vijay collected Rs 300.8 crore across the world.

Kabali

Rajinikanth’s Kabali is in 8th position with a collection of Rs 294.2 crore.

Varisu

Another Thalapathy Vijay starrer film in the list is Varisu ranking 9th with a collection of Rs 292.8 crore.

Enthiran

Rajinikanth’s Enthiran is in 10th place with a collection of Rs 290.9 crore.

