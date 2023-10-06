Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fight, advance booking and more updates

Leo and Thalapathy Vijay fans, here we are with all the latest and interesting updates on the upcoming new movie.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Thalapathy in Leo 

SS Lalit Kumar shares that Thalapath Vijay has already watched the movie. He shares that Vijay worked very hard for the role. 

Leo first shot 

The first shot was filmed in Kashmir at -22 degrees. 

Who shot for the scene? 

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and their little daughter Iyal shot for the first scene in freezing conditions.

Leo trailer review 

Lalit Kumar reveals that Thalapathy Vijay watched the trailer last Monday and loved it.  

Leo audio launch 

Thalapathy Vijay was very upset when the Leo audio launch was cancelled, reveals the producer.

Thalapathy-Lokesh had a fight?

Leo producer SS Lalit Kumar dismissed all the claims of Vijay and Lokesh having a fight calling them baseless rumours.

Plans for Leo 

The producer shared that they are planning to go all out with Leo release.

Leo's screen count

The producer shares they plan to release Thalapathy Vijay starrer in 25,000 to 30,000 screens worldwide.

Leo box office collection day 1

The producer also shares that the first-day worldwide box office collections of Leo will be officially announced. 

Censorship of Leo 

As per the producer, there were only minor cuts in the movie suggested by the censor board.

Leo treats?

The producer reveals the makers are planning to release their third single on Monday, 9th October. 

A request to the GOV

The producer has revealed that they have made a request to the Tamil Nadu government to allow them 4 a.m. shows. 

Leo storm in North India

Kumar also reveals that they have plans to release Leo in 2000 screens in North India but will carry out promotions in the South. 

