Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fight, advance booking and more updates

SS Lalit Kumar shares that Thalapath Vijay has already watched the movie. He shares that Vijay worked very hard for the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first shot was filmed in Kashmir at -22 degrees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and their little daughter Iyal shot for the first scene in freezing conditions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lalit Kumar reveals that Thalapathy Vijay watched the trailer last Monday and loved it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay was very upset when the Leo audio launch was cancelled, reveals the producer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo producer SS Lalit Kumar dismissed all the claims of Vijay and Lokesh having a fight calling them baseless rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer shared that they are planning to go all out with Leo release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer shares they plan to release Thalapathy Vijay starrer in 25,000 to 30,000 screens worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer also shares that the first-day worldwide box office collections of Leo will be officially announced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the producer, there were only minor cuts in the movie suggested by the censor board.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer reveals the makers are planning to release their third single on Monday, 9th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The producer has revealed that they have made a request to the Tamil Nadu government to allow them 4 a.m. shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumar also reveals that they have plans to release Leo in 2000 screens in North India but will carry out promotions in the South.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
