Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members fees revealed

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is winning hearts. Here's how much the cast members were paid for the film.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

The most awaited film

Thalapathy Vijay is all set with his film, Leo. The film is releasing on October 19.

The trailer of the film wins hearts!

The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo released and it has raised the excitement level amongst the fans.

The big budget movie

The advance booking for Leo has begun and the film is made on a big budget of Rs 250–300 crore. Here's how much the cast is being paid.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly getting Rs 120 crores.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is getting Rs 8 crores as the fees.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has got Rs 5 crore as fees.

Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja will take home Rs 1 crore for his role in Leo.

Priya Anand

As per reports, Priya Anand is being paid Rs 50 lakhs.

Mysskin

Mysskin will reportedly get Rs 30-70 lakhs for his work in Leo.

Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon is also getting Rs 30-70 lakhs.

Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan will also get the same amount as Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon.

