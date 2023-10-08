Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members fees revealed

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is winning hearts. Here's how much the cast members were paid for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay is all set with his film, Leo. The film is releasing on October 19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo released and it has raised the excitement level amongst the fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The advance booking for Leo has begun and the film is made on a big budget of Rs 250–300 crore. Here's how much the cast is being paid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly getting Rs 120 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt is getting Rs 8 crores as the fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan has got Rs 5 crore as fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Sarja will take home Rs 1 crore for his role in Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Priya Anand is being paid Rs 50 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mysskin will reportedly get Rs 30-70 lakhs for his work in Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautham Vasudev Menon is also getting Rs 30-70 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mansoor Ali Khan will also get the same amount as Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
