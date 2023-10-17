Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer surpasses RRR to become the only Indian film to achieve this feat in USA

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is set for release and has already achieved a milestone.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Leo wait ends soon

The highly awaited film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, is set to hit theaters soon, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Box Office Dominance

The film is already ruling over the box office with its advance booking collection.

Sold-Out Shows

First day shows of the gangster drama have already sold out in some parts of India.

International Success

Not only in India but the film has made a remarkable mark in the USA as well.

Incredible pre-sale

Leo has already achieved an incredible pre-sale milestone, earning $1 million at the USA box office.

Surpasses RRR

Leo becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in premieres after RRR.

Unprecedented Achievement

The upcoming Tamil drama Leo becomes the only film to achieve this feat.

Fans Frenzy

The film's success in pre-sales underlines its significant popularity and excitement among fans.

Strong Openings Expected

The film has generated massive anticipation and is expected to have strong openings both domestically and internationally.

Save the Date

The release date for Leo is set for October 19, 2023, and it will be presented in multiple Indian languages.

