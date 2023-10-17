Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer surpasses RRR to become the only Indian film to achieve this feat in USA

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is set for release and has already achieved a milestone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
The highly awaited film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, is set to hit theaters soon, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is already ruling over the box office with its advance booking collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First day shows of the gangster drama have already sold out in some parts of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not only in India but the film has made a remarkable mark in the USA as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo has already achieved an incredible pre-sale milestone, earning $1 million at the USA box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in premieres after RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The upcoming Tamil drama Leo becomes the only film to achieve this feat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film's success in pre-sales underlines its significant popularity and excitement among fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has generated massive anticipation and is expected to have strong openings both domestically and internationally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The release date for Leo is set for October 19, 2023, and it will be presented in multiple Indian languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
