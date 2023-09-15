Leo to Welcome 3, Sanjay Dutt's upcoming new movies that are sure to leave fans enthralled

Take a look at upcoming films starring Sanjay Dutt.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Jawan

The actor was recently seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Leo

Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo.

Double ISmart

The actor will be playing an important and extensive role in Ram Pothineni’s film.

Baap

Sanjay Dutt will star alongside Bollywood's biggest action heroes of the 90’s; Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff in this film.

KD The Devil

The actor will be seen in the period drama film headlined by Dhruva Sarja.

Ghudchadi

Sanjay Dutt will be seen with Raveena Tandon, Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan in this rom-com.

Blockbuster

The actor will be seen in the multi-starrer comic caper film directed by debutant Ajay Arora.

The Good Maharaja

Sanjay will also be seen in the Indo-Polish war epic film The Good Maharaja.

Housefull 5

Sanjay along with Akhay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh will be seen in this comedy film directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Welcome 3

Sanjay will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.

