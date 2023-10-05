Leo Trailer Review: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj movie will shatter all records, feel fans

Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans just cannot contain their excitement as the trailer drops today. This is what we can expect

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Leo Trailer

The trailer of Leo will be out today in the evening

Leo: Blockbuster Loading

Fans feel the trailer will shatter all existing records of 2023

Leo Trailer: Thalapathy craze

Given the madness for Thalapathy Vijay on social media, it is possible

Leo Trailer: Dusssehra Release

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is releasing on October 19, 2023

Leo Trailer: Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt plays Antony Das his father

Leo Trailer: Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja is playing the part of Harold Das in the film

Leo Trailer: Fights galore

The action is a huge draw for all fans

Leo Trailer: Hyena

It seems the CGI of the hyena scene is awesome

Leo Trailer: Part of LCU

Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Leo Trailer: Trisha

Fans hyped for the jodi of Vijay and Trisha

