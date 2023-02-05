Lesser known facts about Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi will be turning a year older tomorrow. Here, take a look at her lesser-known facts which are surely all things interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023
The dancing queen was born in Toronto, Canada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Nora's parents are Moroccan and that's why she is so hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She started off her career as a dancer and then went into modelling and acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen in Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, Thank God to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora's dance has taken her to countries globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress knows to talk in English, French, Hindi, and Arabic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been a trained belly dancer and has learnt salsa, jazz, and contemporary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2017, she was the first actress from Bollywood who came on the cover of Harper Bazar's Middle Eastern edition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora has worked with UNICEF to support the needs of children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has launched her own fashion label called Nora Fatehi by Vesimi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
