Lesser known facts about Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi will be turning a year older tomorrow. Here, take a look at her lesser-known facts which are surely all things interesting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2023

Birthplace

The dancing queen was born in Toronto, Canada.

Parents

Reportedly, Nora's parents are Moroccan and that's why she is so hot.

Career

She started off her career as a dancer and then went into modelling and acting.

Bollywood

She was seen in Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, Thank God to name a few.

Success

Nora's dance has taken her to countries globally.

Languages known

The actress knows to talk in English, French, Hindi, and Arabic.

Belly dancer

She has been a trained belly dancer and has learnt salsa, jazz, and contemporary.

Achievements

In 2017, she was the first actress from Bollywood who came on the cover of Harper Bazar's Middle Eastern edition.

Worked with UNICEF

Nora has worked with UNICEF to support the needs of children.

Fashion label

The actress has launched her own fashion label called Nora Fatehi by Vesimi.

