Lesser known facts about the Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Vridhi Soodhan | Apr 24, 2024

Anjali, the spouse of Sachin Tendulkar, is a pediatrician and six years older than him. It was in 1990 that they first became acquainted as she was tending to his strained muscles.

Ramesh Tendulkar, Sachin's father, was a well-known Marathi novelist and poet who wrote "Rabindranath Thakur," a novel based on the life of Rabindranath Tagore.

Sara and Arjun are Sachin and Anjali's two children. Following in his father's footsteps, Arjun Tendulkar is a promising cricket player.

Sachin has consistently stressed the relevance of family values in his life and makes time for them despite his hectic schedule.

At the age of sixteen, Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest cricketer from India to make an international debut.

He is the only cricket player in history to score 100 hundreds for his country (49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests).

The first batter to score two centuries in a One Day International (ODI) match was Tendulkar.

He was a part-time bowler who amassed 200 wickets in various formats for his country.

