Lessons to learn from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
There are some valuable financial lessons in this movie that everyone should take note of.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sifra, (Kriti Sanon), is a humanoid robot. She maintains an apartment and cooks too. She is a great investment as she has been programmed to comprehend all of Shahid Kapoor's preferences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks to technology, you can receive data more quickly. Additionally, you can quickly view aggregated information and handle difficult calculations with automated systems.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You witness in horror when Kriti Sanon's programming malfunctions due to an unexpected spike in electricity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recognize that apps dependent on technology can malfunction. Have a backup plan at all times.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She picks up all the slang vocabulary, but she is unable to comprehend its subtleties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Any investing app will require you to fill out a profile, say, regarding your risk tolerance. This implies that an algorithm is used to provide you with investment recommendations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the plot becomes embroiled in its own story, the film has humorous moments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films to make your Dumb Charades game difficult
Find Out More