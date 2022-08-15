Kylie Jenner, eternal style diva

Kylie Jenner radiates sass and oomph with every moves she makes and every breath she takes, but none more when she dons black. Here are some archetypal Kylie Jenner-esque recommendations to help you rock every mood and occasion…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner, glam doll

Here’s how glam up like Kylie Jenner for a night out in black.

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner in black jumpsuit

Here’s how you look ultra-sexy like Kylie Jenner in a black jumpsuit

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner in mini-black jumpsuit

Here’s how you look even sexier like Kylie Jenner in a mini-black jumpsuit.

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner in figure-hugging bodycon

Here’s how to accentuate every curve on your body like Kylie Jenner in figure-hugging bodycon.

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner – leg show

Here’s how you show your luscious legs like Kylie Jenner in a high-slit-slip black dress.

Source: Bollywood

Kylie Jenner, bikini babe

We couldn’t end this without a quintessential Kylie Jenner pose in black bikini, could we?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma's most sizzling bikini looks ever

 Find Out More