Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda's lavish lifestyle

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has a lavish and luxurious lifestyle; here's proof!Source: Bollywood
The handsome actor Vijay owns a plush home in Hyderabad reportedly worth Rs. 15 crore.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda owns a BMW5 series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC 90, Range Rover and more cars collection.Source: Bollywood
In 2018, Vijay Deverakonda launched his own apparel business line Rowdy Club.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda often enjoys his private jet ride.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 11 crores for a film.Source: Bollywood
