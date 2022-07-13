Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda's lavish lifestyle

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has a lavish and luxurious lifestyle; here's proof!

Janhvi Sharma

Vijay Deverakonda's plush home

The handsome actor Vijay owns a plush home in Hyderabad reportedly worth Rs. 15 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda's cars collection

Vijay Deverakonda owns a BMW5 series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC 90, Range Rover and more cars collection.

Vijay Deverakonda's apparel business

In 2018, Vijay Deverakonda launched his own apparel business line Rowdy Club.

Vijay Deverakonda's private jet

Vijay Deverakonda often enjoys his private jet ride.

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 11 crores for a film.

