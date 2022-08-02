Best of Ananya Panday's selfies

Ananya Panday clicks the best selfies and these pictures are proof of it.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Rise and shine

Ananya Panday being all sweet for a selfie.

Source: Bollywood

Goofy!

Ananya Panday pulls the goofiest poses.

Source: Bollywood

Showing off

It looks like Ananya is showing off her new phone cover.

Source: Bollywood

Smiley lover

Who does not like a phone cover filled with smilies?

Source: Bollywood

Sunkissed

Ananya Panday's sunkissed selfie is too good.

Source: Bollywood

Beauty queen

It takes effort to stay beautiful all the time, right?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 times Kiara Advani set everyone's hearts racing in plunging necklines outfits

 Find Out More