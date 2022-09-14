Expensive cars Vijay Deverakonda owns

Take a look at the collection of Luxury cars Vijay Deverakonda drives

Volvo XC 90

Probably one of the costliest vehicles in his garage is the Volvo XC 90. Priced at about a figure of Rs 85 Lakh and upwards

Rolls Royce Dawn

Vijay’s fondness for cars is seen quite clearly. He recently added a Rolls Royce to his collection and it’s Uber cool

Range Rover

You speak luxury and you speak Range Rover, the new age SUV is another one of the most sought out vehicles for those from the film fraternity

Mercedes Benz GLC Glass

Dear Comrade star owns a classy Mercedes Benz. It’s stylish and lives up to Vijay Deverakonda’s class

Ford Mustang

Mustang is one of Vijay's most favourite cars in the world which reportedly costs around Rs 75 Lakhs

BMW- 5 series

One of the most preferred vehicles of celebs in the industry is the BMW. Vijay’s reportedly costs about Rs 65 lakhs and upwards

