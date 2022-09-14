Take a look at the collection of Luxury cars Vijay Deverakonda drivesSource: Bollywood
Probably one of the costliest vehicles in his garage is the Volvo XC 90. Priced at about a figure of Rs 85 Lakh and upwardsSource: Bollywood
Vijay’s fondness for cars is seen quite clearly. He recently added a Rolls Royce to his collection and it’s Uber coolSource: Bollywood
You speak luxury and you speak Range Rover, the new age SUV is another one of the most sought out vehicles for those from the film fraternitySource: Bollywood
Dear Comrade star owns a classy Mercedes Benz. It’s stylish and lives up to Vijay Deverakonda’s classSource: Bollywood
Mustang is one of Vijay's most favourite cars in the world which reportedly costs around Rs 75 LakhsSource: Bollywood
One of the most preferred vehicles of celebs in the industry is the BMW. Vijay’s reportedly costs about Rs 65 lakhs and upwardsSource: Bollywood
