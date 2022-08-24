Vijay Deverakonda has one of the most perfect bods in the film industry. Check out his fitness regimeSource: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda follows a strict diet to maintain his body. He avoids all kinds of sugar when it comes to food
Vijay believes that eating a lot of greens can help you stay fit and energetic all day long.
Playing sports like volley ball and football helps Vijay enjoy his workout routine as he likes to play all kinds of sports
Vijay follows a regular gym routine to maintain the ripped physique that he has
Vijay believes that drinking a lot of water can remove all kind of dirt from the body and one can stay quite fit
Vijay avoids all kinds of fatty food as it might work as a weight gainer for him
