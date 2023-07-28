Liked KGF 2 and Kantara? Watch these Top 10 Kannada films on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a fan of Kannada films, here is the list of romantic, comedy and thrillers that you should watch this weekend.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Love Mocktail

This film has a breezy love story that will make you emotional.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yellow Board

A thought-provoking social drama that sheds light on the struggles of daily wage laborers and the harsh realities they face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trikona

This film is a thriller that will bring you to the edge of the seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratnan Prapancha

This heartwarming family drama, directed by Prasiddh, revolves around the relationship between a little boy and his grandfather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chambal

Chambal is a gripping crime drama that delves into the dark and dangerous world of the Chambal Valley and its notorious dacoits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hope

Hope is a touching drama that revolves around a young boy named Adi, who is visually impaired and dreams of becoming a cricketer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dollu

A suspenseful thriller that revolves around a group of friends who accidentally find themselves involved in a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four Walls

This anthology film, consisting of four independent stories directed by four different directors

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapata Nataka Paatradhaari

This revolves around a struggling writer who encounters a mysterious woman, leading to a series of hilarious and intriguing events

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thurthu Nirgamana

A psychological thriller that follows the life of a renowned psychiatrist and the mysterious occurrences in his life after he loses his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couples who'll make you believe that jodiyaan upar banti hai

 

 Find Out More