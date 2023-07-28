Liked KGF 2 and Kantara? Watch these Top 10 Kannada films on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a fan of Kannada films, here is the list of romantic, comedy and thrillers that you should watch this weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
This film has a breezy love story that will make you emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thought-provoking social drama that sheds light on the struggles of daily wage laborers and the harsh realities they face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a thriller that will bring you to the edge of the seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This heartwarming family drama, directed by Prasiddh, revolves around the relationship between a little boy and his grandfather.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chambal is a gripping crime drama that delves into the dark and dangerous world of the Chambal Valley and its notorious dacoits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hope is a touching drama that revolves around a young boy named Adi, who is visually impaired and dreams of becoming a cricketer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A suspenseful thriller that revolves around a group of friends who accidentally find themselves involved in a murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This anthology film, consisting of four independent stories directed by four different directorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This revolves around a struggling writer who encounters a mysterious woman, leading to a series of hilarious and intriguing eventsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A psychological thriller that follows the life of a renowned psychiatrist and the mysterious occurrences in his life after he loses his wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
