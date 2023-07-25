Locked to NERD: Top 10 Telugu thriller web series on Netflix, Zee5 and more OTT

This political thriller revolves around a revered leader who suddenly passes away, triggering a series of political upheavals and conspiracies. It is streaming on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While primarily a crime-comedy, this series has its share of thrilling elements as well. It revolves around the lives of a few individuals in the film industry and their intertwined destinies. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crime thriller that follows the life of Meka Suri, a feared and brutal gangster, and the events that lead to his transformation into a ruthless criminal. It is streaming on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A unique thriller that takes place in a restaurant, where four strangers get entangled in a gripping mystery while trying to escape from a dangerous situation. This is streaming on YuppTV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This dark thriller follows the lives of two individuals, a cop, and a serial killer. The cat-and-mouse game between them creates an intense and chilling atmosphere. It is streaming on Aha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Streaming on Zee 5, this is a psychological thriller that revolves around a complex love triangle and a mysterious murder. The series keeps you hooked with its unexpected plot twists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This anthology thriller series explores seven deadly sins through different stories, each with its own twists and suspenseful moments. Sin is streaming on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pitta Kathalu is streaming on Netflix and is an anthology series that presents four different stories with unique narratives, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and suspense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This thriller on Aha starring Satyadev revolves around a doctor trapped inside her own house. She tries to unravel the mystery behind the strange occurrences. It keeps you engaged with its suspenseful storyline and captivating performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
