Locked to NERD: Top 10 Telugu thriller web series on Netflix, Zee5 and more OTT

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

N.E.R.D

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chadarangam

This political thriller revolves around a revered leader who suddenly passes away, triggering a series of political upheavals and conspiracies. It is streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GangStars

While primarily a crime-comedy, this series has its share of thrilling elements as well. It revolves around the lives of a few individuals in the film industry and their intertwined destinies. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meka Suri

A crime thriller that follows the life of Meka Suri, a feared and brutal gangster, and the events that lead to his transformation into a ruthless criminal. It is streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Grill

A unique thriller that takes place in a restaurant, where four strangers get entangled in a gripping mystery while trying to escape from a dangerous situation. This is streaming on YuppTV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the Name of God

This dark thriller follows the lives of two individuals, a cop, and a serial killer. The cat-and-mouse game between them creates an intense and chilling atmosphere. It is streaming on Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expiry Date

Streaming on Zee 5, this is a psychological thriller that revolves around a complex love triangle and a mysterious murder. The series keeps you hooked with its unexpected plot twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SIN

This anthology thriller series explores seven deadly sins through different stories, each with its own twists and suspenseful moments. Sin is streaming on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu is streaming on Netflix and is an anthology series that presents four different stories with unique narratives, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Locked

This thriller on Aha starring Satyadev revolves around a doctor trapped inside her own house. She tries to unravel the mystery behind the strange occurrences. It keeps you engaged with its suspenseful storyline and captivating performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and more top Bollywood siblings who look like twins

 

 Find Out More