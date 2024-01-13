Lohri 2024: Check out the Punjabi stars in Bollywood who will celebrate the festival
Jan 13, 2024
Lohri is popular festival celebrated in Northern India usually by Punjabi’s and is a time of coming together, here are some actors who will be celebrating this festival.
Sidharth Malhotra will be celebrating his Lohri alongside Kiara Advani this time around.
The Deol family also belongs to Punjab and would also be celebrating Lohri today.
Akshay Kumar who is from Amritsar itself would be celebrating the prestigious occasion.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh his energetic performances would also be celebrating the festival alongside his family.
Rising star Vicky Kaushal is another name that would be celebrating this festival.
Kriti Sanon also celebrates the festival and was seen celebrating it alongside Kartik Aryan last time around.
Ayushmann Khurrana who is from Chandigarh also celebrates Lohri.
Sonu Sood has also been seen celebrating the festival over the years.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate their festival with their daughter.
