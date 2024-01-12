Lohri playlist 2024: Top 9 songs to dance on with your loved ones

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Chadha de Rang is a typical soft Lohri song.

Tung Tung Baaje sets the right vibe for all the Punjabis.

How can we not play Lo Aagayi Lohri Ve from Veer Zaara on this festival?

Sauda Khara Khara is also a groovy number and fun to dance to.

Punjabis have to dance on Dhol Jageero Da, no matter how many times it has been played.

Add one more number to your dance list: Gur Naal Ishq Meetha.

Have a blast dancing to the quirky lyrics of London Thumakda.

Sundri Mundri Hoye is best to groove with your friends!

Dance your soul out on this song's beats: Morni Banke.

