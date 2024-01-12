Lohri playlist 2024: Top 9 songs to dance on with your loved ones
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Chadha de Rang is a typical soft Lohri song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tung Tung Baaje sets the right vibe for all the Punjabis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How can we not play Lo Aagayi Lohri Ve from Veer Zaara on this festival?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sauda Khara Khara is also a groovy number and fun to dance to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Punjabis have to dance on Dhol Jageero Da, no matter how many times it has been played.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Add one more number to your dance list: Gur Naal Ishq Meetha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Have a blast dancing to the quirky lyrics of London Thumakda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sundri Mundri Hoye is best to groove with your friends!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dance your soul out on this song's beats: Morni Banke.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 best Bollywood Gangster films of all time on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More