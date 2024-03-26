Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not just Bollywood, Bhojpuri actresses dabble in politics too
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
Rani Chatterjee had reportedly joined Congress in 2022.
Rani has been a part of Bhojpuri industry since 2004.
Payas Pandit has worked in the Bhojpuri industry and also the Indian Television industry. She is known for shows such as Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Chashni, and Molkki to name a few.
Payas joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2021. She is actively involved in social work.
Kajal Nishad is a member of the Indian National Congress's Youth Wing in Gorakhpur.
Kajal Nishad is known for her acting stints in Lapataganj and Ishq Ka Rang Safed to name a few.
Seema Singh was popular as the best item song performer in the Bhojpuri industry. In 2023, she and her husband joined Lok Janshakti Party.
Last year in November, popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj campaign.
Akshara is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She entered the industry in 2010.
Sambhavna Seth is a popular actress who has worked in the Bhojpuri industry as well as in Hindi films and television.
The actress had joined AAP but quit and called it a mistake.
