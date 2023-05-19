Incredible animes on Netflix which are all things unique
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
On Netflix, there's an anime series for every age group.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to watch great anme series on Netflix, check out the list here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lookism on Netflix is about a high school student who can change personalities with message of beauty and self love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic Killer is inspired by Wataru Momose manga where a teenaged girl focuses on video games than guys.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Record of Ragnarok is an action packed anime on martial arts, humanity by Masao Ōkubo's direction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s famous action fighting manga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
High-Rise Invasion is about a teenage girl Yuri who finds herself transported into a new skyscraper.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is about a powerful family having superhuman powers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cowboy Bebop had captured the minds of both international and Japanese audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attack on Titan is for someone who likes gritty drama on the anime list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Way of the Househusband is about a gangster who becomes a househusband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ouran High School Host Club is a romantic comedy on the lives of young school boys who flirt with women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Heeramandi, a look at the most powerful heroines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
Find Out More