Priyanka Chopra stuns in a mermaid gown complete with fins and a trail at Love Again NYC premiere
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Priyanka Chopra was in New York City attending the premiere of romantic comedy Love Again.
Priyanka wore a beautiful Princess gown for the premiere and it looked like she was walking on the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra's mermaid gown was pastel blue in colour. It was off-shoulder and was floor-length.
Priyanka's fitting gown was spherical in shape and was totally figure-hugging.
Priyanka's co-star Sam Heughan also came for the premiere.. He was seen giving Priyanka a peck on her nose.
Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was also seen in the premiere. He had come to support his wife.
Priyanka rounded up her look with straight hair, glossy pink lipstick, winged eye liner and contouring.
Nick and Priyanka's PDA moment was perfect on the pink carpet.
Priyanka and her co-star Sam looked perfect in the frame.
Priyanka wore sexy jewellery with her gown. She wore a diamond necklace, rings and hoop earrings.
