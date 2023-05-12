Top 10 movies and OTT releases to watch this weekend
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Love Again has Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. Mira Ray is seen sending her ex-fiance romantic emails to get over his death. The film is set for a theatrical release today.
Vikram Vedha on Jio Cinemas is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie with the same name. Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, and Yogita Bihani are in pivotal roles.
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on Netflix is about an immigrant Indian mom's battle against the Norwegian foster care to win the custody of her kids.
Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2 on Zee 5 has Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Aditi Rao Hydari. The story has a lot of thrill related to Salim who wants to take revenge on his lost love.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about Anjali Bhaati finding about how women are killed in public washrooms. Bhaati understands that there is a serial killer.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is about a matriarch named Savitri. The concept of the show is around drug dealing in a North Indian desert town.
Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra will release today in theatres. It is a family comedy about Jogi and Dimple.
Priyanka Chopra stuns in Citadel episode 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
Chatrapathi is around Shivaji and his family. The film has released today in theatres.
IB 71 has released in theatres today and is about an Air Force Officer who has to secure airspace to prevent attack on India.
