Love and War and more: Ranbir Kapoor to repeat Animal like successful with these upcoming new movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters, Animal in December 2023. It minted around Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is now going to release on OTT. It is coming out tomorrow, that is, 26th January 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his stellar success with Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a handful of films in the pipeline already. Today we will have a look at the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movies that are lined up are all stellar cast and crew films. Will it recreate the mammoth success of Animal? Only time will tell...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First up, Ranbir Kapoor has Ramayan. He is reportedly playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari directorial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita. However, the cast and crew have not been announced yet. Let's hope the makers announce the movie soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then RK has recently announced Love and War. It is his first movie which has been officially announced after Animal success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love and War also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir has worked with Alia in Brahmastra and with Vicky in Sanju.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the second time after his debut movie Saawariyaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After that, he has Animal Park in the pipeline. Needless to say, it will recreate the history of Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also has Brahmastra which he will not begin shooting until 2025 it seems.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second part of Brahmastra is titled Dev. It is said that Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani himself revealed that there are a few scripts he is working on and he is also in touch with Ranbir Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo worked together in Sanju which was a blockbuster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 violent films on Netflix and more platforms that aren't for the faint hearted
Find Out More