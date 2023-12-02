Loved Animal? Now watch these Top 10 gangster movies on OTT 

Dec 02, 2023

Animal is out in cinemas. The movie is a gangster drama with a family drama at the epicentre. 

Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay in the movie who brings lethal destruction because of his obsession with his father. Let's check more gangster movies.

The Irishman is on Netflix. It stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino to name a few. 

The Godfather series is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the greatest gangster movie series.

Gangs of Wasseypur series can be binged on Amazon Prime Video as well.

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur films are one of the most loved Indian franchises. 

Shootout at Lokhandwala is on Netflix. Vivek Oberoi's career saw a major shift after this one. 

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai starring Ajay and Kangana can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Pulp Fiction has everything, violence, drugs, lust, and redemption in one movie. 

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth and Uma Thurman starrer is on Hulu. 

How can we forget Scarface? Al Pacino starrer is on Netflix. 

Satya is one of the most loved gangster-based movies. It is on JioCinema. 

Based on the life of crime kingpin Al Capone, The Untouchables is on Netflix.   

Watch Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav: The Reality on Amazon Prime Video. 

