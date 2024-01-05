Loved Annapoorani? Top 10 South Indian films on OTT with strong female characters that are a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food is the latest South release on Netflix. It has Nayanthara in the leading role.
The actress plays a strong character who overcomes all the obstacles to become a top chef.
Before Annapoorani, Nayanthara played a strong character in Maya. She played a single mother in this film that is available on Zee5.
Saani Kaayidham on Amazon Prime Video has Keerthy Suresh playing a character who struggles to seek justice after her family suffers due to a generational curse.
Sundari Gardens on SonyLiv has a female lead who is bold and quirky. Aparna Balamurali plays Suma who is consumed by jealousy after her heart is broken.
Yashoda has Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the female lead. The movie on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman who uncovers shocking truths about a surrogate centre.
Aramm on Amazon Prime Video has Nayanthara playing a district collector. She takes up the charge to resolve the water shortage problem.
Ponmagal Vandhal has Jyothika playing a lawyer who is fighting a case against child abuse and corruption. The movie is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video.
Ammu on Amazon Prime Video is about a married woman who seeks revenge from her abuser husband.
Malayalam movie Biriyaani is about a Muslim woman who has to stay confined in four walls after marriage. The movie is on YouTube.
Tamil film Gargi on SonyLiv has the lead fighting to prove her father's innocence. She has a help of a juvenile advocate.
22 Female Kottayam is about a revenge hungry woman who is wronged by her partner and her employer. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
