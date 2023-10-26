Loved Aspirants 2? Here are Top 9 other similar web series to watch on OTT

Add these web series to your list if you want to watch more content like Aspirants.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Aspirants 2

The second season of Aspirants released on Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at similar web series.

Aspirants - Amazon Prime Video

The series revolves around students who are struggling to crack the toughest exam UPSC.

Kota Factory - Netflix

Kota Factory is attire on the educational system showing uncanny reality and struggles of students for the engineering entrance exam.

Half CA - Mini TV

This web series shows CA coaching classes drama.

SK Sir Ki Class - TVF and Youtube

This web series also revolves around students appearing for UPSC as it is a spin-off from Aspirants.

Laakhon Mein Ek season 1 - Amazon Prime Video

This web series also shows the brutal reality of the entrance exam system in Kota.

Physics Wallah - Amazon Prime Video

This web series is based on the real-life inspirational journey of a visionary teacher Alakh Pandey.

Engineering Girls - Zee 5

This web series shows adventures in the life of girls studying Engineering.

Operation MBBS - Amazon Prime Video

This web series gives a sneak peek into the life of medical students.

Selection Day - Netflix

The web series is the struggles of a 14-year-old boy trying out for Mumbai's under-19 cricket team.

