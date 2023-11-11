Loved Aspirants? Then watch these Top 10 TVF web series on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video revolve around students who are pursuing UPSC.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak on SonyLIV will give you a nostalgia of days in your 90s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hostel Daze on Amazon Prime Video shows the life of students living in a hostel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video is a heartwarming love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripling is a heartwarming web series of three siblings streaming on SonyLIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Pitchers on Zee 5 revolves around four friends planning a startup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video shows the journey of an engineering graduate living a village life while finding a better job.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flames on Amazon Prime Video unfolds young romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family is a family entertainer streaming on Amazon Mini TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix highlights the story of students across India moving to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and other Top 8 Bollywood stars who are extremely close to their mothers
Find Out More