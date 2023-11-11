Loved Aspirants? Then watch these Top 10 TVF web series on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video revolve around students who are pursuing UPSC.

Gullak on SonyLIV will give you a nostalgia of days in your 90s.

Hostel Daze on Amazon Prime Video shows the life of students living in a hostel.

Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video is a heartwarming love story.

Tripling is a heartwarming web series of three siblings streaming on SonyLIV.

TVF Pitchers on Zee 5 revolves around four friends planning a startup.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video shows the journey of an engineering graduate living a village life while finding a better job.

Flames on Amazon Prime Video unfolds young romance.

Yeh Meri Family is a family entertainer streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

Kota Factory on Netflix highlights the story of students across India moving to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET.

