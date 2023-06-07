Top Indian thriller web series similar to Asur 2 on OTT

Here, take a look at the best web series of thriller genre if you liked Asur 2.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Asur 2

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema has been reprised which goes ahead with the story of Nikhil Nair.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video tells the gripping tale of crime committed due to caste division in the society.

Undekhi 1 and 2

Undekhi 1 and 2 on Sony Liv is about rich people hiding their crime so that they can save themselves.

Aranyak

Aranyak on Netflix is about cops catching a monster.

Betaal

Betaal on Netflix is about the Indian Army trying to displace the tribals.

Ghoul

Ghoul on Netflix is about an interrogator finding the truth before a monster comes hunting them down.

Breathe Into The Shadows

Breathe Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer hunting down victims.

JL 50

JL 50 on Sony Liv is about time travel and suspense.

Scoop

Scoop on Netflix is about the story of a crime reporter.

Farzi

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is the best Hindi web series of 2023.

