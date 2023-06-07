Top Indian thriller web series similar to Asur 2 on OTT

Here, take a look at the best web series of thriller genre if you liked Asur 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Asur 2 on Jio Cinema has been reprised which goes ahead with the story of Nikhil Nair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video tells the gripping tale of crime committed due to caste division in the society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undekhi 1 and 2 on Sony Liv is about rich people hiding their crime so that they can save themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak on Netflix is about cops catching a monster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Betaal on Netflix is about the Indian Army trying to displace the tribals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoul on Netflix is about an interrogator finding the truth before a monster comes hunting them down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer hunting down victims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JL 50 on Sony Liv is about time travel and suspense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix is about the story of a crime reporter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is the best Hindi web series of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These shows have already been released on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are the best web shows that have been mentioned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!