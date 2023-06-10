Loved Bloody Daddy? Here are Top 10 more action thrillers on OTT for that adrenaline rush

Take a look at the list of action thrillers like Bloody Dady which are unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Andhadhun

Andhadhun on Netflix is a dark comedy thriller about a blind pianist who is stuck in the murder of an actor who is retired.

Drishyam

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man protecting his family after they get entangled in the murder of a young man.

Kahaani

Kahaani on Netflix is about a lady who is pregnant and is finding her missing husband in Kolkata.

Talaash

Talaash on Netflix is about a cop investigating the death of a great actor. Things complicate when a prostitute is involved.

A Wednesday

A Wednesday on Netflix is about a cop who is about to retire but gets a call from a man who threatens to blow Mumbai.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about a Britisher making an Indian documentary. She meets a young gang who is involved in a conspiracy.

Special 26

Special 26 on Netflix is based on a real-life heist that took place in 1987.

Kaabil

Kaabil on Netflix is about a young blind voice-over artist loving a blind woman. When she ends her life, he kills all as he was not getting justice.

Badlapur

Badlapur on Netflix is a full on revenge thriller of a man wanting justice after his wife and son are killed.

Article 15

Article 15 on Amazon Prime Video deals with the issue of caste discrimination in India.

Lootcase

Lootcase on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy-crime thriller.

Operation Parindey

Operation Parindey on Zee 5 is about a real-life jailbreak that took place in Punjab.

