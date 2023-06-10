Loved Bloody Daddy? Here are Top 10 more action thrillers on OTT for that adrenaline rush

Take a look at the list of action thrillers like Bloody Dady which are unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Andhadhun on Netflix is a dark comedy thriller about a blind pianist who is stuck in the murder of an actor who is retired.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man protecting his family after they get entangled in the murder of a young man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani on Netflix is about a lady who is pregnant and is finding her missing husband in Kolkata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash on Netflix is about a cop investigating the death of a great actor. Things complicate when a prostitute is involved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday on Netflix is about a cop who is about to retire but gets a call from a man who threatens to blow Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about a Britisher making an Indian documentary. She meets a young gang who is involved in a conspiracy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26 on Netflix is based on a real-life heist that took place in 1987.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil on Netflix is about a young blind voice-over artist loving a blind woman. When she ends her life, he kills all as he was not getting justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur on Netflix is a full on revenge thriller of a man wanting justice after his wife and son are killed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15 on Amazon Prime Video deals with the issue of caste discrimination in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lootcase on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy-crime thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Parindey on Zee 5 is about a real-life jailbreak that took place in Punjab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
