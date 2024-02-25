Loved Bramayugam, here are Top 10 Malayalam films on OTT with pan-India appeal

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is getting rave reviews from classes and masses

The movie rights on digital have been bought by Sony Liv which has many Malayalam films

Dulquer Salmaan's much loved Charlie is there on Prime Video

Mohanlal's OG Drishyam can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar

Minnal Murali got a lot of love on Netflix being a pandemic release

A romantic classic, Premam is available on Disney Plus Hotstar

The youth drama, Bangalore Days is also on Disney Plus Hotstar

Mohanlal's classic film Kireedam can be watched on Prime Video

A riveting crime drama, Angamaly Diaries is on Netflix

Manichithrathazhu, an evergreen thriller is on Disney Plus Hotstar

The heart-warming Ustad Hotel is on Disney Plus Hotstar

