Loved Bramayugam, here are Top 10 Malayalam films on OTT with pan-India appeal
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Bramayugam starring Mammootty is getting rave reviews from classes and masses
The movie rights on digital have been bought by Sony Liv which has many Malayalam films
Dulquer Salmaan's much loved Charlie is there on Prime Video
Mohanlal's OG Drishyam can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar
Minnal Murali got a lot of love on Netflix being a pandemic release
A romantic classic, Premam is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
The youth drama, Bangalore Days is also on Disney Plus Hotstar
Mohanlal's classic film Kireedam can be watched on Prime Video
A riveting crime drama, Angamaly Diaries is on Netflix
Manichithrathazhu, an evergreen thriller is on Disney Plus Hotstar
The heart-warming Ustad Hotel is on Disney Plus Hotstar
