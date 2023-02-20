Loved Farzi, here are Top 10 more crime thrillers to catch on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a fan of crime thrillers then you need to watch these shows which are mindblowing. Take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Chehre

The story is about an 80-year-old man making decisions of a lifetime.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's digital debut is a must-watch. He essays an artist who gets into a risky con job.

The Life Of David Gale

A man is accused of murdering an activist and is given death punishment for the same.

The Boy Next Door

A woman divorces her husband and falls in love with a younger man which takes a different turn altogether.

Carnival Row

A man in the form of a detective and a fairy rekindle in a fantasy Victorian world where the city's peace is disrupted.

The Last Hour

A mysterious man joins hands with a police to hunt down something from his past.

The Family Man

A man who is working for the National Investigation Agency tries his best to protect the nation from terrorists.

Master

An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school where he is seen clashing with a gangster.

K.G.F Chapter 1

The story is about a gangster who went undercover to kill the owner of a gold mine.

The Night Manager (international)

A night manager of a hotel in Cairo is assigned the task of gainigng access to an arms dealers circle.

