Loved Gadar 2? Now watch Sunny Deol in dhamakedaar action in these films on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Sunny Deol - Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is being lauded for his latest movie Gadar 2, a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol action movies

Here are Sunny Deol’s action-packed movies to watch online on OTT platforms.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - Zee 5

The actor was seen in some power-packed action scenes that gained him popularity.

Indian - Zee 5

A suspenseful action movie where Sunny Deol plays a double role, showcasing his action skills and versatility.

Jeet - Amazon Prime Video

An action-packed film blending romance and drama, showcasing Sunny Deol's versatile acting.

Ghayal - Zee 5

This film happened to be Sunny Deol’s career defining movie.

Apne - Amazon Prime Video

While centered around boxing and family relationships, this film features engaging action sequences.

Border - Amazon Prime Video

This war epic drama is based on the Battle of Longewala.

Arjun Pandit - Disney+ Hotstar

Sunny Deol's portrayal of a tough and righteous cop adds to the adrenaline-pumping action in this film.

Farz - Disney+ Hotstar

This action thriller features Sunny Deol as a brave cop fighting against terrorism.

Ghatak - Zee 5

A gritty action film showcasing Sunny Deol's intense performance as he seeks revenge.

Ziddi - Disney+ Hotstar

Sunny Deol plays a hot-headed man determined to bring his brother's killer to justice.

