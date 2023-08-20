Loved Gadar 2? Watch these action films on OTT by director Anil Sharma

Check out the list of Anil Sharma movies that you can watch on OTT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Singh Saab the Great

Sunny Deol film helmed by Anil Sharma is on JioCinema and YouTube.

Hukumat

This film can be watched on YouTube. It stars Dharmendra in leading role.

Veer

Salman Khan starrer Veer is on JioCinema.

Elaan-E-Jung

This film again brings Dharmendra and Anil Sharma's combo. It is on YouTube.

Farishtay

Starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and more, the film is on YouTube.

Tahalka

The movie is on YouTube.

Maharaja

The movie is on Zee5. The film stars Govinda; ‎Manisha Koirala‎ and more.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo

The multi-starrer is on Zee5.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra's movie is on YouTube.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The legendary movie is on Zee5.

Genius

The movie starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on Zee5.

Gadar 2

It remains to be seen when and how Gadar 2 will release on OTT.

