Loved Gadar 2? Watch these action films on OTT by director Anil Sharma

Check out the list of Anil Sharma movies that you can watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Sunny Deol film helmed by Anil Sharma is on JioCinema and YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film can be watched on YouTube. It stars Dharmendra in leading role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer Veer is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film again brings Dharmendra and Anil Sharma's combo. It is on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and more, the film is on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is on Zee5. The film stars Govinda; Manisha Koirala and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra's movie is on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary movie is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It remains to be seen when and how Gadar 2 will release on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!