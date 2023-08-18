Loved Gadar 2? Watch these Top 10 Sunny Deol movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - Zee 5

This epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India is one of Sunny Deol's most iconic films.

Yamla Pagla Deewana - Zee 5

A comedy film that features Sunny Deol and his father Dharmendra, along with Bobby Deol, in a lighthearted story.

Jeet - Amazon Prime Video

A romantic action movie where Sunny Deol portrays a man who takes on a mafia don to win the love of his life.

Border - Amazon Prime Video

A war drama based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Arjun - Youtube

Sunny Deol's debut film, where he plays the role of a dutiful police officer fighting against crime and corruption.

Apne - Amazon Prime Video

This family drama features three generations of the Deol family, focusing on boxing and relationships.

Ghayal - Zee5

This action-packed film features Sunny Deol as a man seeking revenge for his friend's death.

Damini - Netflix

In this legal drama, Sunny Deol delivers a powerful performance as a lawyer fighting for justice for a rape victim.

Indian - Zee 5

Also known as Hindustan Ki Kasam, this film centers on the theme of patriotism and the bond between a son and his father.

Singh Saab The Great - Jio Cinema

Sunny Deol plays a man determined to bring positive change to society in this social drama.

