Loved Gulmohar on Disney Plus Hotstar? Check Top 10 family dramas now streaming on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Bose: Dead/Alive-Jiocinema

This is based on Subhas Chandra Bose's life which shows the mysterious death behind the leader.

Gulmohar-Disney+Hotstar

This family drama has Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and shows the family of Batra.

The Forgotten Army- Amazon Prime Video

This shows the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and how he revived the Indian National Army.

Breathe- Amazon Prime Video

Crime Branch officer Kabir has to find the eerie reason behind the death of organ donors.

State of Siege: 26/11-Disney+Hotstar

It shows the tragedy of the Mumbai attacks that had taken place in 2008 through the eyes of NSG commandos.

Hostages-Disney+Hotstar

It shows the story of Dr Mira who has to perform surgery on the chief minister. Her family is kidnapped and to save them she has to kill the CM. What will she do?

Kota Factory- TVF Play

It shows the pressure students have to go through to crack JEE exams.

Aspirants- TVF Play

It shows the life of three friends who all want to do UPSC.

Queen- MX Player

It shows the life of Jayalalithaa who was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Panchayat- Amazon Prime Video

Post graduating, Abhishek realises that he cannot get his dream job so he takes one at the Panchayat office named Phulera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

