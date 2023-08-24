Loved Guns and Gulaabs? Watch Top 10 web series on Netflix, Prime Video and more platforms that capture small town vibe

Web series that take us right in the middle of India's hinterlands.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Guns and Gulaabs

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more, Netflix's latest release Guns and Gulaabs is about love and loss in Gulaabgunj.

Mirzapur

One of the most-trending web series, the show has Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others playing gangsters from Mirzapur. The show is on Amazon Prime Video.

Panchayat

The Amazon Prime Video series has an MBA aspirant working for the panchayat of a small village.

Kota Factory

The web series on Netflix revolves around a student who goes to Kota to prep for IIT.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega

The web series is all about a big scam from a small village of Jamtara. It is on Netflix.

Rangbaaz

The series on Zee5 is set in the Hindi heartland of India.

Gullak

The light-hearted web series revolves around a simple family from a small-town and their day to day life.

Aashram

Starring Bobby Deol and others, the web series is set in Kashipur. It is available on MXPlayer.

Dahaad

The Amazon Prime Video web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and others is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.

Hasmukh

Falling under comedy genre, the Netflix show is about a comedian from a small-town who finds an unusual way to keep up with his on-stage energy.

Bhaukaal

The MX Player web series is set in the backdrop of Muzaffarnagar.

Aranyak

The thrilling drama starring Raveena Tandon is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

