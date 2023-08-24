Loved Guns and Gulaabs? Watch Top 10 web series on Netflix, Prime Video and more platforms that capture small town vibe

Web series that take us right in the middle of India's hinterlands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more, Netflix's latest release Guns and Gulaabs is about love and loss in Gulaabgunj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most-trending web series, the show has Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others playing gangsters from Mirzapur. The show is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Amazon Prime Video series has an MBA aspirant working for the panchayat of a small village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on Netflix revolves around a student who goes to Kota to prep for IIT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series is all about a big scam from a small village of Jamtara. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series on Zee5 is set in the Hindi heartland of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The light-hearted web series revolves around a simple family from a small-town and their day to day life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Bobby Deol and others, the web series is set in Kashipur. It is available on MXPlayer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Amazon Prime Video web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and others is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Falling under comedy genre, the Netflix show is about a comedian from a small-town who finds an unusual way to keep up with his on-stage energy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The MX Player web series is set in the backdrop of Muzaffarnagar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The thrilling drama starring Raveena Tandon is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
