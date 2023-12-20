Loved Kadak Singh? Top 10 thrillers featuring Pankaj Tripathi on OTT that serve heavy dose of entertainment
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Kadak Singh
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a thriller revolving around a patient who is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Pankaj Tripathi has once again delivered a killer performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tashkent Files has Pankaj Tripathi playing Gangaram Jha. The movie on Zee5 is about the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gurgaon on Disney+Hotstar is a neo-noir thriller with Pankaj Tripathi playing a real estate tycoon whose daughter gets kidnapped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Web series Mirzapur is considered to be one of the best gangster dramas ever. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya is simply flawless. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was such a big hit that Mirzapur 2 also released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, fans are waiting for Mirzapur 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi played a pivotal role in Omkara that had Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. He played the role of Kitchlu. The film is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's role on Gangs of Wasseypur is among the finest. The crime thriller with a twist of dark comedy is on Netflix to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games 2 had Pankaj Tripathi play Guruji. He brought a very interesting twist to this gangster crime thriller. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice sees Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer Madhav Mishra. It is a crime thriller legal drama on Disney+Hotstar that will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of Criminal Justice brings back Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer of a taxi driver who is accused of murdering his passenger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi plays a cop in Rajinikanth's film Kaala. He is a cop with grey shades. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Indian crime thriller web series on OTT that call for a rewatch before 2023 ends
Find Out More