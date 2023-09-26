Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, now watch these Top 10 murder mysteries on OTT

If you loved Jaane Jaan then you must consider watching these murder mysteries as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat is a gripping story of solving a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan stars in "Gaslight," where the plot revolves around the murder of her father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is about a father doing all odd to save his family from a murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana shines in Andhadhun, a pivotal mention in the realm of murder mysteries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The nation was shaken by the Arushi Talvar murder case, and Irfan Khan played a key role as a police officer in its cinematic adaptation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica, O My Darling serves as a neo-noir murder mystery thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of a cop in this gripping murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq offers an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another intriguing murder mystery for your watchlist, Badla stars Taapsee Pannu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon is in the spotlight as he investigates a series of murders that unfold in Manali over a single night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi takes the lead in The Body, a story centered around the enigmatic disappearance of a corpse from a morgue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!