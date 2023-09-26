Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, now watch these Top 10 murder mysteries on OTT

If you loved Jaane Jaan then you must consider watching these murder mysteries as well

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Jaane Jaan - Netflix

Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat is a gripping story of solving a murder case.

Gaslight - Disney+ Hotstar

Sara Ali Khan stars in "Gaslight," where the plot revolves around the murder of her father.

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam is about a father doing all odd to save his family from a murder case.

Andhadhun - Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana shines in Andhadhun, a pivotal mention in the realm of murder mysteries.

Talvar - Netflix

The nation was shaken by the Arushi Talvar murder case, and Irfan Khan played a key role as a police officer in its cinematic adaptation.

Monica, O My Darling - Netflix

Monica, O My Darling serves as a neo-noir murder mystery thriller.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of a cop in this gripping murder mystery.

Ittefaq - Netflix

Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq offers an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience.

Badla - Netflix

Another intriguing murder mystery for your watchlist, Badla stars Taapsee Pannu.

Vodka Diaries - Amazon Prime Video

Kay Kay Menon is in the spotlight as he investigates a series of murders that unfold in Manali over a single night.

The Body - Netflix

Emraan Hashmi takes the lead in The Body, a story centered around the enigmatic disappearance of a corpse from a morgue.

