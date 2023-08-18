Loved OMG 2? Watch these Top 10 inspiring Akshay Kumar movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Akshay Kumar movies you must watch on OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s recently released OMG 2 is a father’s fight against the education system when his son becomes a victim of misinformation and is rusticated from the school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film addresses the issue and importance of sanitation and hygiene in rural India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about breaking taboos and innovating for women's hygiene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man's legal battle against exploitative practices in religion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An elite intelligence unit's relentless efforts to thwart terror plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film celebrates the spirit of determination and patriotism as India wins first Olympic gold medal in hockey post-independenceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by real events of evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's character takes a stand against societal norms to fight for justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Con artists pull off daring heists as fake income tax officers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The valiant stand of 21 Sikh soldiers against Afghan invaders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cultural identity and family values explored in a heartwarming tale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!