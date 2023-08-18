Loved OMG 2? Watch these Top 10 inspiring Akshay Kumar movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Akshay Kumar movies you must watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar’s recently released OMG 2 is a father’s fight against the education system when his son becomes a victim of misinformation and is rusticated from the school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Netflix

The film addresses the issue and importance of sanitation and hygiene in rural India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pad Man - Netflix

The movie is about breaking taboos and innovating for women's hygiene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My God - Netflix

A man's legal battle against exploitative practices in religion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

An elite intelligence unit's relentless efforts to thwart terror plots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gold - Amazon Prime Video

The film celebrates the spirit of determination and patriotism as India wins first Olympic gold medal in hockey post-independence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift - Jio Cinema

Inspired by real events of evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom - Zee 5

Akshay Kumar's character takes a stand against societal norms to fight for justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 - Jio Cinema

Con artists pull off daring heists as fake income tax officers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesari - Amazon Prime Video

The valiant stand of 21 Sikh soldiers against Afghan invaders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namastey London - Amazon Prime Video

Cultural identity and family values explored in a heartwarming tale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who were schoolmates

 

 Find Out More