Loved Prabhas' Salaar? Now here's what to expect from Kalki 2898 AD
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
There is no doubt that Prabhas is one of the biggest action stars of India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the release of Slaaar, the actor has further cemented his place on the top with the film breaking records.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly made 178 crores worldwide on the first day only, a feat many movies don’t even achieve in all of their lifetime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas made a successful comeback that too while competing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you also liked Salaar or are just a fan of Prabhas in general, you might want to know more about his upcoming movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next in the line for Prabhas is Kalki 2898 AD which will also feature stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to be a fantasy fiction with a lot of sci-fi elements added to it with the backup of an already huge budget.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The plot will be around a modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki who’s role will be played by none other than Prabhas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie will be set in a whole new mythological sci-fi cinematic universe that has never been seen before.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is said to have the biggest budget ever seen in an Indian movie and the trailer has already given us a lot to be excited about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are working on the VFX to make it top notch at par with Hollywood films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas fans who were disappointed by Adipurush VFX will have something to celebrate with Kalki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa and more Top 9 most popular Indian TV shows with global fanbase
Find Out More