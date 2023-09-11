Loved Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan? Here are Top 10 Indian stars who win the box office with their swag

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and more: Stars with the best swag!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the undisputed King of swag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi as Kaali in Jawan was a perfect and swag-filled baddie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

Bigil, Mersal and more: Thalapathy Vijay deserves a special award for his swag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

From his dialogue delivery to action scenes, Yash and his swag were simply kickass in KGF series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

With Pushpa, Allu Arjun set the bar really high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

It is his swag that makes characters like Tiger and Chulbul Pandey so memorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

The Jailer star is called Thalaivaa for a reason. His swag is simply too good onscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar killed it with his swag in Thunivu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

Be it the Viking-inspired villain in KGF 2 or STF officer Madhavan Naik in Jawan, Sanjay Dutt's swag is loved by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

The Salaar star has fans who find his swag top-notch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush

The Vaathi star is flawless onscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

Be it action film like Singham or comedy drama like Golmaal, Ajay Devgn can pull off any role with utmost swag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

The Kushi star wins over everyone with his irresistible swag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fukrey 3, Hera Pheri 3 and other Top 10 comedy new movies for family and kids in 2023, 2024

 

 Find Out More