Loved Sunny Deol in Gadar 2? Here are actors who played braveheart Sikhs in movies before him

A look at top actors who played Sikh characters in films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol played a Sikh soldier in Border.

Sunny Deol again!

In Gadar and Gadar 2, Sunny Deol dons a turban and plays a fierce Sikh.

Ajay Devgn

He plays the titular role in The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar is a Braveheart Sikh in Kesari.

Akshay Kumar again!

In Singh Is Kinng, Akshay Kumar played a Sikh.

Salman Khan

He played a Sikh cop in Antim who is fearless.

Salman Khan again!

Even in the film Heroes, he played a Sikh character.

Aamir Khan

The actor pulled off a turban in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saif Ali Khan

In Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan plays a courageous Sikh cop.

Saif Ali Khan again!

He plays a Sikh in Love Aaj Kal too.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is a Sikh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bonus - Ranbir Kapoor

In Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ranbir Kapoor played a Sikh character.

