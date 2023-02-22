Loved The Night Manager? Here are Top 10 Indian thrillers to catch on OTT Disney Plus Hotstar

There are many Indian thriller movies which you should not miss as they are as interesting as The Night Manager.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Taaza Khabar

In Bhuvan Bam's thriller, a sanitation worker comes across magical powers which changes his life. He can see things before it happens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra

Ajay Devgn is a super cop who is seen through the crime streets of Mumbai and psychopathic people are shown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Freddy

Kartik Aaryan's romantic thriller has unexpected twists and turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahan

An IAS officer takes up a case in Shilaspura which is a land where superstitious practices happen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya

Sushmita Sen as Aarya is shown as protecting her family after her world collides.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostages

Four men break into a home and make them hostage. How will the members of the home survive?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Human

This is an emotional flick about human drug testing and medical scams taking place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cuttputli

Cop Arjan has to find the truth when serial killings happen in a village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Haafiz

When Sameer and Nargis are trafficked in the Middle East, will be able to find his wife?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grahan

IPS officer Amrita Singh finds a secret to her past and also to her present.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

