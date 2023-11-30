Loved The Railway Men? Top 10 survival dramas to watch on OTT for all the thrill
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
The Railway Men on Netflix is about four railway workers risking their lives to save people during the Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Kaala Paani on Netflix is about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Apurva on Disney+Hotstar is the latest survival drama about a woman who is kidnapped and how she sets herself free.
Mili on Netflix has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It is about a girl getting trapped in a freezer.
Trapped on Zee5 is one of the finest by Rajkummar Rao. It is about a man who gets locked in his new house without food, electricity, water etc.
Nayanthara starrer O2 is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a single mother trying to survive with her son after their bus gets stuck due to a landslide.
NH10 on JioCinema has Anushka Sharma in the lead. It is about a couple who face violent goons when on a road trip.
Dev Patel's film Lion on Amazon Prime Video is about a 5-year-old boy trying to survive after he gets lost in Calcutta.
Life of Pi on Disney+Hotstar is a survival drama that has won tremendous accolades.
Irul on Netflix is a mystery thriller cum survival drama that will leave you completely thrilled.
Pihu on JioCinema is a heart wrenching tale of a small girl trying to survive after mother commits suicide.
Among the international survival dramas, Squid Game on Netflix is the best.
