Loved Tiger 3? Watch these spy thrillers similar to Salman Khan’s film on Netflix and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Khufiya is a spy thriller that released this year on Netflix. Tabu is a spy who has to take down a mole in her team.
War, another movie of the YRF Spy Universe, follows the story of an agent gone rogue. Available on Prime Video, it stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
The Power is the story of Kalidas, a mafia kingpin who’s life is in danger after not accepting a drug deal. Stream on Zee 5.
Phantom is the story of two soldiers who are set to take revenge from the people who were responsible for 26/11. Watch on Netflix.
Commando 3 is the story of two officers who get the information of a terrorist attack in India and are tasked to save the country. Available on Zee 5.
Ronnie sets out to free his brother Vikran who gets captured in Syria while on a mission. Watch Baaghi 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pippa is a movie about Balram Singh Mehta who wants to prove his worth by fighting in the Indo-Pakistan war. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Mission Majnu is set in Indo-Pakistan war period of 1971, a RAW agent enters Pakistan and gives intel to the home country. Available on Netflix.
Dishoom is about two police officers who despise each other but have to work together to rescue Indian cricketer Viraj. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the two predecessors of Tiger 3 are a must watch. Both movies are available on Prime Video.
