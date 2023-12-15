Loved YuYu Hakusho? One Piece, Naruto and other Top 10 best Manga series on OTT that you will definitely like
Nikita Thakkar
Dec 15, 2023
YuYu Hakusho is latest release on Netflix. In no time it has become the talk of the town among all the Anime lovers.
The series is based on manga by Yoshihiro Togashi.
Before Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece on Netflix drew a lot of attention. It is an adaptation of a manga series by Eiichiro Oda.
Naruto on Netflix is adapted from Japanese series by Masashi Kishimoto. It is a must watch for all the Ninja lovers.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Manga series on Netflix again. It is based on manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge.
Death Note is about a Japanese teen getting hold of a mystical book. He then has power to kill people. The crime thriller is based on manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata.
Dororo on Amazon Prime Video is about a strange warrior and an orphaned thief. It is adapted from a manga series of the same name.
Bleach on Netflix is about Ichigo who gets power to fight the evil ghosts. It is based on Manga series by Tite Kubo.
Vinland Saga is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is a Japanese historical drama based on manga series penned by Makoto Yukimura.
Parasyte: The Maxim on Netflix is the adaptation of a manga series written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki.
Haruichi Furudate's manga series named Haikyu is one of the most prominent ones. The anime series on Netflix was a hit and has four seasons.
Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku is an Amazon Prime Video. It is a romantic comedy anime drama written and illustrated by Fujita.
