LSD 2, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more new films to watch in theatres and on OTT this week
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 18, 2024
Article 370 on Jiocinema is about life of a young field agent working at the Prime Minister’s office.
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be releasing in theatres and is one of the most awaited films.
Chief Detective 1958 should be on your watchlist. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dream Scenario is about middle-aged man who appears in everyone’s dreams. You can watch it on Lionsgate Play.
Civil War is about a group of military journalists who want to stop group of rebels from taking over the White House. Watch in theatres.
Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Ileana D’Cruz, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi in main roles. Releasing in theatres.
Orlando Bloom: To The Edge streaming on JioCinema is about an adventurous journey.
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver arriving on Netflix is about Kora and her team of skilled warriors.
Siren streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about an ambulance driver who gets accused of murdering his wife and friend.
The Tourist season 2 is about Elliot Stanley, Eugene Cassidy and Helen Chambers. Streaming on Lionsgate Play.
